Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,071 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $96.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

