Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,595 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 403.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $266.74 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $171.74 and a 1 year high of $267.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.23. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

