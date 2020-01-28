Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

Shares of ROP opened at $372.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $278.43 and a twelve month high of $385.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.40 and a 200-day moving average of $356.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

