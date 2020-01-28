Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,221 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

