Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

NYSE ACN opened at $206.55 on Tuesday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.34 and a 200-day moving average of $196.70. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

