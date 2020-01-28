Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $1,425,000.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.65.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,897.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,920.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $6,075,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,260,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

