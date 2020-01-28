Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $330.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.90 and a 52-week high of $342.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

