Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 19,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Shares of GS stock opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.