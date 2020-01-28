Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,523 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $2,461,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 249,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 64,577 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

