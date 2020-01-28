Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,275,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,016 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

