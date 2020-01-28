Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,281,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 100,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of DG stock opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $166.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

