Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 95,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

PCY stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $30.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.1196 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

