Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

