Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

