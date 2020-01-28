Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 4,055 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $301.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

