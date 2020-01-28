Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,966,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 326,357 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2,389.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 181,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,899,000 after purchasing an additional 174,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,450,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $279.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $280.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.44 and a 200-day moving average of $257.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.90.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.