Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 7,565 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 764,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,397,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

In related news, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $2,179,391.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,273 shares of company stock worth $10,639,213 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW stock opened at $173.37 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.72 and a twelve month high of $182.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

