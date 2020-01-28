Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) vs. Spectral Medical (NASDAQ:EDTXF) Head to Head Comparison

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -1.84% -12.16% -2.84% Spectral Medical -75.49% -59.62% -47.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Dynatronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Dynatronics has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynatronics and Spectral Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $62.56 million 0.12 -$920,000.00 ($0.21) -4.19 Spectral Medical $2.96 million 43.10 -$1.92 million N/A N/A

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dynatronics and Spectral Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynatronics currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 297.73%. Given Dynatronics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Spectral Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products. The company also provides electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, and thermal therapy modalities; motorized and stationary treatment tables and mat platforms; custom athletic training equipment; and strength and cardio training equipment. In addition, it distributes a range of products, such as exercise equipment, treatment tables, treadmills, walkers, compression therapy devices, stair climbers, parallel bars, laser light therapy equipment, shortwave diathermy, and radial pulse equipment. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics, retail distributors and equipment manufacturer partners through direct and independent sales representatives and independent dealers. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan. It also develops, produces, and markets recombinant proteins, antibodies, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops continuous renal replacement therapy, an open platform for other hemoperfusion cartridges. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

