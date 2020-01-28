eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Aegis cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $62,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

