EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. EDENRED S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

About EDENRED S A/ADR

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

