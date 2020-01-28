Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$14.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$17.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

EFX opened at C$10.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.64. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$10.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.38.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$544.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$527.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

