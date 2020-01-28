Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 91.24%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

