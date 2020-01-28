Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

