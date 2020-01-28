Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Equity BancShares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Equity BancShares stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Equity BancShares has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the third quarter worth about $1,976,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 10.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

