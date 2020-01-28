ESCO Technologies (ESE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $236.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.38. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

ESE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.