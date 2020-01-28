E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETFC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

