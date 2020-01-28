Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,208,908 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 117,473 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.74% of Exelon worth $328,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 316,672 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Exelon by 19,818.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 537,793 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 535,093 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

EXC stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

