Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in January

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter worth about $1,444,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Exfo by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Exfo in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Exfo alerts:

EXFO opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $224.26 million, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Exfo has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Exfo had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exfo will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXFO shares. ValuEngine lowered Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.