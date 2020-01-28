Financial Contrast: United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) versus Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. United Bankshares pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Bankshares and Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $41.58, suggesting a potential upside of 16.52%. Given United Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bankshares and Union Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $846.43 million 4.28 $256.34 million $2.45 14.56 Union Bankshares $41.65 million 3.71 $10.60 million N/A N/A

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of United Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 28.68% 7.89% 1.33% Union Bankshares 16.33% 15.43% 1.31%

Summary

United Bankshares beats Union Bankshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security, and trust services; services to correspondent banks, including check clearing, safekeeping, and buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. The company operates 139 full service offices, which consists of 51 offices in West Virginia; 83 offices in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia and the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas; 4 offices in southwestern Pennsylvania; and 1 office in southeastern Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides and commercial real estate loans; consumer loans; and municipal loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; and residential real estate loans. In addition, it offers small business administration guaranteed, and residential construction and mortgage loans; online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, and night depository services; merchant credit card services; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM services and cards; debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; home improvement loans and overdraft checking facility against preauthorized lines of credit; customer repurchase agreement sweeps; and asset management, fiduciary, and trust services. The company offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. The company operates 18 banking offices, 2 loan centers, and various ATMs. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

