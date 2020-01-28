Financial Review: Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) vs. Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology -1,838.71% -54.23% -41.94% Titan Pharmaceuticals -441.23% -962.95% -170.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $1.19 million 277.12 -$64.78 million ($7.26) -1.27 Titan Pharmaceuticals $6.62 million 2.61 -$9.02 million ($0.79) -0.39

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone Oncology. Gritstone Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gritstone Oncology and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.44%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.75%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Gritstone Oncology.

Risk & Volatility

Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

