Financial Review: SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Glaukos (OTCMKTS:GKOS)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Glaukos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $1.85 million 30.97 -$11.63 million ($0.08) -2.44 Glaukos $181.28 million 11.35 -$12.95 million ($0.37) -152.78

SANUWAVE Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Glaukos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SANUWAVE Health and Glaukos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Glaukos 2 2 5 0 2.33

Glaukos has a consensus price target of $68.89, suggesting a potential upside of 21.87%. Given Glaukos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Glaukos is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Volatility & Risk

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -1.64, suggesting that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -846.96% N/A -689.07% Glaukos -8.60% -4.01% -2.83%

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats Glaukos on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent that is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product, which uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. The company markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and other 16 countries, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

