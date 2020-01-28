First Bank (FRBA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will release its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 16.75%.

First Bank stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. First Bank has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Several research firms have commented on FRBA. ValuEngine upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

