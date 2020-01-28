First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FFBC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.