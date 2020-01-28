First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.51.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Laurence J. Hueth sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $51,714.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence J. Hueth sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $121,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,211 shares of company stock valued at $230,905. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 758,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

