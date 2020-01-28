FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.49. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.47.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. FMC has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,617.44. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FMC by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,858,000 after acquiring an additional 428,806 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of FMC by 839.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 429,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 383,656 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1,215.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 380,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 9,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 331,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.