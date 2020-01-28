Forty Seven’s (FTSV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Forty Seven stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. Forty Seven has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 3.53.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Forty Seven will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,531,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,963,400 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter valued at $1,538,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 595.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 36.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

