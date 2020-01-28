Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bankhaus Lampe set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.44 ($90.04).

FRA stock opened at €67.66 ($78.67) on Monday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.20.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

