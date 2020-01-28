FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,424,000 after purchasing an additional 310,066 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,990,000 after acquiring an additional 39,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 682,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after acquiring an additional 129,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 294.7% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 254,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

