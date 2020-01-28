FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.29) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.17). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

CNCE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 7,291.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 44,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

