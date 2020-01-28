FY2020 Earnings Forecast for E*TRADE Financial Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for E*TRADE Financial in a report released on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ETFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $44.34 on Monday. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after acquiring an additional 469,538 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

