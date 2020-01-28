FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $12.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.05 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.59%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 39,474 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 360,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,983.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

