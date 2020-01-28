FY2020 EPS Estimates for Procter & Gamble Co Raised by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.93. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

PG stock opened at $125.69 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $92.97 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,771 shares of company stock worth $29,595,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 303,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

