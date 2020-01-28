FY2020 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Boosted by KeyCorp

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teradyne in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

NYSE TER opened at $69.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,450,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 735,109 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $32,417,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 16,411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 311,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,585,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.