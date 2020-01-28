FY2020 EPS Estimates for Univest Financial Corp Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Univest Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Univest Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $25.23 on Monday. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $747.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

