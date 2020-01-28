G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTHX. ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $830.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 14.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $406,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

