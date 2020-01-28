Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.19.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. Garmin has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $101.31.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 132,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $12,455,989.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,185 shares of company stock valued at $77,782,791 over the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,060,000 after purchasing an additional 824,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 853,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.