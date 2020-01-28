GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Warburg Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.71 ($31.06).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A stock opened at €27.75 ($32.27) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €29.27 and a 200 day moving average of €26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52 week high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.