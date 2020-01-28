Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have outperformed the industry in the past year. The outperformance was mainly attributed to benefits from 80/20 simplification, interest savings on loan repayment and supply-chain initiatives. Also, the strengthening of solar, greenhouse, perimeter security and infrastructure businesses added to the positives. Moreover, solid contributions from acquisitions of SolarBos and Apeks Supercritical added to the upside. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2020 have remained stable in the past 60 days. However higher input cost inflation has been hurting the company’s performance to some extent. Also, continued volatility in material costs, owing to tariff-related issues, are adding to the woes.”

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ROCK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

ROCK opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.