Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €49.00 ($56.98) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.82 ($54.44).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.