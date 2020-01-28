Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

NYSE:HCA opened at $141.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 947.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

